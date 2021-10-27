Support Local Journalism


To the Editor:

I fully support Adam Winn for Ellensburg City Council. Adam is a lifetime Ellensburg local who is raising his own family here. I know he has a true understanding of our community and a plan to see it thrive.

Adam has already proven his desire to serve others with his time in the United States Marine Corps. Which also gave him the opportunity to work with many different types of people and experience different cultures. Along with the ability to make well thought out decisions in high pressure situations.

I have no doubt that Adam is a "Winn" for Ellensburg.

Amber Baker

Ellensburg

