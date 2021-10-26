Support Local Journalism


To the Editor:

I have had several conversations with Adam Winn over the last several months getting to know him and his reasons for running for Ellensburg City Council. I have found, in each of these conversations for him to be balanced in his thinking on issues in our city. Areas of affordable housing, job creation, mental health and substance use disorder issues, and city infrastructure are all that he wants to do what he can when elected to help with as our city continues to grow.

I have seen him at nearly every market we have been to over the summer. We go frequently during market season and I don't think there was a time where he wasn't there wanting to talk to people so they can get to know who he is and why he is running. Him being a veteran is appealing to me because I am fellow veteran and in our talks I can tell he values ensuring all voices are heard in a given scenario and I know he ensure no voice is left out.

Our last talk was this afternoon where we were both attending the Valley View Walkathon. He has young children in school and my grandson goes there. We had our last talk where my decision to support him was cemented. He understands our city needs to do all we can to manage growth as we move forward in all ways.

I am endorsing Adam Winn for Ellensburg City Council, Position 3.

David Douglas

Ellensburg

