To the Editor:

Please consider casting your vote for Adam Winn on Nov. 2 for Ellensburg City Council position #3.

Adam is a well-rounded candidate that will serve our community fairly and he brings to the council what we are currently missing. He has served in the military where not only did he spend time in Iraq but he also served in Guatemala on humanitarian missions building schools and a medical clinic. Adam has also been a member of our community for over a decade where he is raising his four daughters and working in the private sector.

A vote for Adam is a vote for proven leadership, a balanced approached to to local problems and to equally serve every member of our community. What happens in Ellensburg can affect the entire county.

Rich Coleman

Ellensburg

