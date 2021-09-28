Support Local Journalism


To the Editor:

Ellensburg has a long history of strong local government, led by competent, solutions-oriented leaders who solve problems and avoid identity politics.

This approach has enabled us to navigate numerous crises and upheavals such as the 2008 Great Recession, much better than many of our peer communities. However, in recent years the Ellensburg City Council has unfortunately moved in a decidedly more partisan direction that I believe is generally, out of step with our community.

While our local leaders are all surely well intentioned, the lack of diversity of opinion on the city council has become a serious concern, as an echo chamber leads to group think and non-innovative solutions.

What we need now is fresh ideas and fresh faces. The vacancy of Ellensburg City Council Position 3 provides just that opportunity in the form of Adam Winn. Adam is a Marine Corps combat veteran and long-time resident who is solutions-oriented and will work to put the whole community first.

Most importantly Adam’s private sector experience informs a business minded perspective which will help our community grow responsibly while creating jobs for the future. His opponent on the other hand, would unfortunately just be more of the same on a city council that desperately needs new perspectives and ideological balance. Please join me on Nov. 2 by voting for Adam Winn for Ellensburg City Council Position 3.

Bryan Elliott

Ellensburg

