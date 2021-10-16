Support Local Journalism


To the Editor:

I have had the pleasure to get to know Adam Winn over the last few months. I have observed Adam to have high ethical standards following a strong moral compass. He has a big heart for the community of Ellensburg and will be a great asset to Ellensburg City Council.

I am proud to endorse Adam Winn and would encourage you to vote for him this November.

Laura Osiadacz

Roslyn

