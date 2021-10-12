Letter: Adam Winn would bring different perspective to city council Kristin Ashley Oct 12, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save To the Editor:After my campaign last year, I have been taking a break from being overly involved in local politics, but I have been asked to write an endorsement for Adam Winn. He is a good man and dedicated to our community and willing to listen to anyone who wants to have a voice.I have learned that many people in politics have their own agenda and think that they know what is best for all the people that they intend to “serve” without listening to all the different groups of people with different backgrounds and experiences. The best plans are a collaboration of a diverse group of people who can come to agreement together. Not only do those plans more effectively serve more of the people in the community, but all parties are invested in the success and so even if power shifts from one party to another, the plan for our children and grandchildren will persist.Adam Winn is a good man and community member. His agenda is simply to bring a different voice to the City Council so that a group of people in our community who do not feel represented on the City Council have a voice. I encourage our community to meet the candidates that you are curious about, listen to them, grab a beer, see how they treat their neighbors. Adam has been making himself available to listen to you. That is a quality that I respect and appreciate in leadership. He is willing to listen and tell us why his plans make our lives and the lives of our children and grandchildren better.Politicians are just people too. How they treat the people they intend to serve, even if they disagree, is important. Their job is supposed to be to get along with people who have opposing views to make the best plan for all of us. I believe Adam can do that. Go Adam!Kristin AshleyEllensburg Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesSuspect in Ellensburg overdose death arrested in HawaiiOct. 11 blotter: Cougar kills a goatLetter: Sign's message is demeaning and rude to womenKittitas County Sheriff's Office looks at path forward amidst fentanyl epidemicLexy Hibbs and Ava LaValley win crowns at Rodeo Washington PageantFamilies and friends of those lost to overdose hold public remembranceNew school creates new traffic problems in adjacent neighborhoodHOMECOMING FIREWORKS: Ellensburg football comes up short against No. 8 ProsserOct. 8 blotter: Prowler reportsKittitas PUD increases power rates Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter