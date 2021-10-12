Support Local Journalism


To the Editor:

After my campaign last year, I have been taking a break from being overly involved in local politics, but I have been asked to write an endorsement for Adam Winn. He is a good man and dedicated to our community and willing to listen to anyone who wants to have a voice.

I have learned that many people in politics have their own agenda and think that they know what is best for all the people that they intend to “serve” without listening to all the different groups of people with different backgrounds and experiences. The best plans are a collaboration of a diverse group of people who can come to agreement together. Not only do those plans more effectively serve more of the people in the community, but all parties are invested in the success and so even if power shifts from one party to another, the plan for our children and grandchildren will persist.

Adam Winn is a good man and community member. His agenda is simply to bring a different voice to the City Council so that a group of people in our community who do not feel represented on the City Council have a voice.

I encourage our community to meet the candidates that you are curious about, listen to them, grab a beer, see how they treat their neighbors. Adam has been making himself available to listen to you. That is a quality that I respect and appreciate in leadership. He is willing to listen and tell us why his plans make our lives and the lives of our children and grandchildren better.

Politicians are just people too. How they treat the people they intend to serve, even if they disagree, is important. Their job is supposed to be to get along with people who have opposing views to make the best plan for all of us. I believe Adam can do that. Go Adam!

Kristin Ashley

Ellensburg

