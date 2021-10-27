Support Local Journalism


To the Editor:

Adam Winn is the community minded, forward thinker that Ellensburg needs now more than ever at the local level.

Adam’s priorities are that of bringing the entire community together, making sure everyone feels like they have not just been heard by a local elected official but also understood. Adam is a great listener who has taken the time to be accessible to everyone in the community by being at the Farmer Market, hosting multiple meet and greats, and being active on his campaign social media platforms. Adam being accessible is an important attribute to have as a council member as he actively seeks input from constituents.

I believe our Ellensburg community would be in good hands with Adam Winn. He will listen to us carefully, ask good questions, seek out all sides to every issue, and base decisions on the long-term needs of our community.

I encourage residents to join me in voting Adam Winn for Ellensburg City Council Position 3.

Nevada Caillier

Ellensburg

