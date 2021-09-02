Support Local Journalism


To the Editor:

There was a recent letter entitled “Liberals now must enjoy what Biden has delivered” that had a number of misconceptions that need to be corrected so those who are uninformed don’t believe unfactual statements. People act on what they think the truth is so misinformation should be exposed. I will only address two misstatements.

One misstatement was that liberals and Joe Biden are responsible for 226 million people that died of COVID since President Biden was seated. Obviously, there was a mistake in saying 226 million people died since Biden took office. There have only been a total of 640,000 deaths in the USA so far. There were a half million deaths by February 21, 2021. 400,000 of those were during President Trump’s term.

Does the author of this letter give Trump responsibility for those 400,000 deaths the same way he/she was attributing the deaths since January 6 to President Biden? How was Biden supposed to stop COVID after it had spread so far in our country before he took office? It is noteworthy that New Zealand has only 26 deaths from COVID so far. They also have a better recovery rate than the USA. I encourage everyone to look this up to verify that what I say is true, to check my math and to try and figure out why New Zealand has such a different record than we do.

Another misstatement had to do with the price of gas. It is true that the price of gas is higher than it was when Trump left office. Trump left office while our country was still trying to stay home to prevent spreading COVID. It was the restrictions in place because of COVID that caused the price of gas to go down. It was a simple matter of supply and demand. Demand was lower because less people were not commuting to work and traveling as much. When many had been vaccinated restrictions were lifted and people started to go places again causing a greater demand for gasoline. Greater demand caused prices to rise, not Biden.

There were a lot of other statements made in that letter that deserve scrutiny but I am limited to 400 words and a limited amount of time daily. I hope this will be a lesson to all not to believe everything you read in the paper or hear on radio or TV.

Julie Ray

Ellensburg

