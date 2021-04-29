Writer’s note: I am writing in regard to a letter from Ron Jacobson published on Sept. 15, 2020. My thoughts will be spread out over two submissions. This is the first.
It has been a long time since Mr. Jacobson wrote his letter concerning Black Lives Matter and statistics pertaining to “black by black” death. I’ve been a long time responding. I wanted to serve a larger/kinder purpose than a rebuttal. I also wanted to reflect the thoughtfulness of Mr. Jacobsons’ question while including data. Now with Chauvin convicted it seems like the perfect time.
As the mom, mother-in-law and grandmother of five Black darlings, I couldn’t agree more with Mr. Jacobsons’ concerns regarding the number of “Black by Black” death in the U.S. These numbers are prevalent only in specific urban areas where local police departments deal daily with serious violence: homicide, aggravated assault and robbery, as well as with the ensuing collateral damage. Additionally, these numbers are misleading. Documentation regarding this crisis circles back to years of exclusion from vital economic and social resources, persecution and disrespect, all of which, in turn, create frustration and rage: the actual, fundamental reason for the circumstance that 94% of Black violence is “Black by Black”. This is the crux of the confusing and misunderstood statistic that concerned Mr. Jacobson.
Also documented, is that historically and in general, a similar statistic concerning violence applies within other “minority” units/cultures (again, in specific urban areas): Black by Black, Asian by Asian, Irish by Irish, Hispanic by Hispanic, etc; and while these statistics are correct, they are a simplistic, biased and emotionally charged definition of the issue. When we, the people, the media and politicians, use these statistics with reference to “minorities”, it implies that the violence is a “Black Problem”. This results in “societies’” response of trivializing or ignoring the problem, i.e. “what can you do with them?”