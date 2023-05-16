On May 13, 2023, the Daily Record published a story about comments made by Ellensburg School District Board member Tosha Woods, wherein Woods was quoted as saying, “As a School Board, we can do absolutely nothing about [the threat of gun violence]. We cannot have a million-dollar reduction and then say ‘Well, we’re going to harden our schools,’ which we know does not work because Uvalde and all the ones before us have tried it.”
Does Woods even know what happened at Uvalde? Uvalde is a story of law enforcement cowardice and incompetence, not proper hardening that “did not work.”
Woods also said, “Could we please take it to our legislatures and say ‘We need to solve the gun problem because this country and these students deserve it.”
What, exactly, is the “gun problem” that Woods wants the legislature to solve? Citizen gun ownership? Mental illness? Selective and non-enforcement of gun laws? Dissolution of families? Societal punishment of virtue? How can the legislature attempt to solve a problem that Woods is either unwilling or unable to define?
Do we really want a School Board so eager to absolve themselves of any responsibility for preventing or reducing the threat of gun violence at our schools? Do we really believe there is “nothing they can do about it”? School shootings are symptoms of a broken society. We can all work within our own sphere of influence to heal that brokenness, create a more virtuous community with a shared moral vision, and defend the most vulnerable among us against those who would destroy it. We cannot wait or rely on any legislature for that.