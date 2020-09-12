To the Editor:
I am writing this letter to encourage you to join me in supporting Laura Osiadacz for re-election as Kittitas County Commissioner.
I came to know Laura when she was the Board representative to the Fair Board. She listened to us, she helped us, she informed us and obviously had a grasp of the duties we performed to put on the fair.
Laura came to the commissioners’ office after five years on the Roslyn City Council. There she dealt with the many challenges of maintaining a small-town atmosphere while dealing with the influx of people from outside our county.
As a commissioner, she had worked together with other commissioners to make changes to the long-neglected airport, hire a long-range planner, increase business opportunities for residents and increase efficiencies in government.
She has worked to secure water rights for irrigators and to satisfy DOE requirements.
She has worked to protect property rights so people can enjoy their property and still respect the rights of other property owners.
During the pandemic shutdown I drove by the courthouse and the lot was full of protesters, railing against the shutdown and its effects on their businesses and their lives. Laura was right in the middle of them (with a mask on) listening to their comments.
That is a quality we want in our elected officials.
Laura may reside in the Upper County but she knows and proves she is a commissioner for every resident in Kittitas County.
In Kittitas County we replace elected officials under two conditions. No. 1 they are really unproductive or No. 2 they retire.
Neither applies to Laura so why replace someone who is doing a great job?
Let’s retain Laura Osiadacz for Kittitas County Commissioner Position 2.
Jerry Lael
Kittitas