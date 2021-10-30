Support Local Journalism


To the Editor:

I am writing to encourage residents of Kittitas County Hospital District #1 to vote for fellow commissioners, Matthew Altman and Erica Libenow as Kittitas Hospital District #1 Board of Commissioner’s.

I have worked and served with both for their whole term. They are committed to continually improving Kittitas Valley Healthcare.

Matt and Erica are good stewards of financial and physical resources of the Hospital District. Some of the many things accomplished with Matt and Erica is; Completely new and different strategic plan, a focus on patient access, expanded primary care and specialty care providers, emphasis on provider and staff retention, the purchase and remodel of the medical arts center, new workplace medicine clinic, new wound clinic, new 24 hour pharmacy, updated and consolidated electronic health records, increase access to physical therapy and occupational therapy, and most importantly, a financially stable institution that is committed to serving our community.

So much accomplished! Still many things to do!

Please vote for Matt Altman and Erica Libenow Hospital District #1 Board of Commissioners.

Bob Davis, OD

Ellensburg

