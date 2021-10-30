Support Local Journalism


To The Editor:

I am writing to express support to retain Matthew Altman and Erica Libenow as KVH Commissioners. Both commissioners began their tenure at KVH during a critical time of transition for KVH, and both have done outstanding work. They are committed individuals that have put in the necessary time and effort to improve KVH.

In addition, Matt and Erica are sensitive to the notion that what makes KVH both a great place to work as well as a great place to receive healthcare, are the people that work for KVH. I have felt that our commissioners appreciate the work of every KVH employee, which has been especially helpful during the challenging past two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Votes to retain Matthew Altman and Erica Libenow are votes to support our excellent healthcare system in Kittitas Valley, and are votes to support KVH employees.

John Merrill-Steskal, MD

Ellensburg

