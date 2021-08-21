When did the rapture happen? I don’t believe in Jesus, so I didn’t notice. Where did all the good people go? Today everyone is wise beyond their years and above the laws of humankind.
I guess if you look on the internet justification exists for anything.
A fellow delivering parts at the shop didn’t have a mask, in fact about half the folks that visit the shop don’t. I’m tolerant as long as they are leaving soon. This gentleman explained his lack of mask by enlightening me about the scam of coronavirus: “Bill Gates and Fauci funded Wuhan lab and that’s not from the internet, it’s public record”.
That phrase drove home the truth of the 50% of humans that seem to treat the Earth with disregard. In a democracy half is a voting majority. If half of us are occupying our minds with ridiculous alternative realities it’s pretty easy to see why the 2017 United States budget happened, and therefore COVID-19.
How about let’s yell at Dr. Mark Larson in his capacity as Kittitas County Health officer because he recommends practices encouraged by pretty much every health official in the world? Are we not above the rules?
This is America where 50% wrong is always right.
Thank you John Asriel and all of your co-signers for your letter explaining the messenger deserves respect.
Even if they are telling you how a billionaire and a scientist are the culprit in this mess.
You simply can’t resort to name calling and finger pointing because … well it’s a useless distraction from dealing with the problems at hand!
We got problems. Have you noticed the weather? Afghanistan? China? The list is longer than the whole newspaper. Compare your puny COVID-19 mask mandate problem to whatever you want: Wear a mask around folks you don’t live with so you don’t occupy one of the three ICU beds available to victims of the virus in Kittitas County.
And stay out of my doctors face!