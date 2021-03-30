Actor Tom Hanks said to a CIA agent in the movie “Bridge of Spies:” “My name's Donovan. Irish, both sides. Mother and father. I'm Irish and you're German. But what makes us both Americans? Just one thing. One. Only one. The rule book. We call it the Constitution, and we agree to the rules, and that's what makes us Americans.”
Here are just two of the rules in the Constitution, amendments No. 1 and No. 2, as amplified by Richard Beeman, “The Penguin Guide to the United States Constitution”
“The First Amendment is widely considered to be the most important part of the Bill of Rights. It protects the fundamental rights of conscience — the freedom to believe and express different ideas — in a variety of ways. Under the First Amendment, Americans have both the right to exercise their religion as well as to be free from government coercion to support religion. In addition, freedoms of speech, press, and petition make democratic self-government possible by promoting the open exchange of information and ideas. Unpopular ideas are especially protected by the First Amendment because popular ideas already have support among the people. As Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes said, “freedom for the thought that we hate” is important to the discovery of truth, because sometimes viewpoints change. According to Holmes, the way to oppose thoughts with which we disagree is not to ban them, but to speak up for what we believe. In this way, truth has an opportunity to compete in the “marketplace of ideas.”
“The Second Amendment links the right to bear arms and “the security of a free state.” Without access to guns for a militia, Americans believed they were vulnerable to oppression. In England, Catholic rulers prohibited their Protestant subjects from owning firearms, and the English Bill of Rights corrected that injustice in 1689. Similarly, the U.S. Bill of Rights included bearing arms among the rights “of the people,” not just government militias. In Heller v. District of Columbia (2008), the Supreme Court ruled that the Second Amendment protected an individual right to own guns, rather than the collective right of a state to have a militia. According to Yale law professor Akhil Reed Amar, “The framers recognized that self-government requires the people’s access to bullets as well as ballots.”
We citizens must legally and vigorously resist all attempts by anyone to abridge these rights. I’m confident all American readers will agree.