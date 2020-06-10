If, as Pat Fischer suggests, the American flag belongs only to military veterans and their families, then she will have to exclude a certain Donald J. Trump. The presidential draft dodger wears it as a lapel pin, and in a recent act of self-congratulation, wrapped himself in Old Glory as if he were attending a toga party.
On the other hand, she will have to salute New Deal Democrats like my granddad, a U.S. Navy captain who served in both world wars. She will also have to respect fallen soldiers like Humayun Khan, whose parents Mr. Trump insulted on account of their Muslim faith.
Ms. Fischer is offended that Black Lives Matters protesters are brandishing the Stars and Stripes. She chides “you people” for “tear(ing) down the America we built.” I humbly offer that nobody — nobody — has done more to build America than people of African descent.
We are living through fractious times, when America stands in real danger of coming apart. If we hope to survive as one nation, we must grow beyond the narrow chauvinism of Sarah Palin, who identified “the Real America” as exclusively non-Hispanic white, gentile, heterosexual, Christian, and Republican. We will have to spurn the politics of Newt Gingrich, who taught us that our fellow citizens are “the enemy” when they disagree with our views. If we continue to turn on each other, we will be doing Vladimir Putin’s work for him.
So what is a patriot, and who deserves to claim the Star-Spangled Banner as their own? Sorry, Pat Fischer, but I say it’s any American who pledges allegiance, and by doing so recognizes equality before the law, voting rights, fairly distributed taxation, equal opportunity for healthcare and housing, and other principles that the Trump administration is trying to bury forever.