A well-regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.
A military force raised from the civil population in an emergency which is assumed necessary to ensure a free state is also assumed to be well regulated. Not by Congress, by the state.
What regulations could the federal government enact that don’t infringe keeping and bearing arms? Regulations about the manufacture, buying and selling of arms seem like an obvious answer.
The Second Amendment was written to give confidence to the people that the federal government was not trying to restrict state freedom. That is the only security it mentions. Free State. Nothing about free will.
The physical security of the people (actual humans) in our free state in public places like schools, stores and sanctuaries seems to be overlooked in our zeal to ensure private firearms can come to the aid of the regular army in an emergency.
If Ukraine is any indication: Javelin and Stinger MANPADS and long-range artillery are far more useful for ensuring a free state today. Taking out Russian armor and airplanes is in fact how some folks have to secure independence these days.
I propose allowing and encouraging American citizens to buy missiles and howitzers rather than assault rifles. Rockets and artillery don’t work well in small spaces like a classroom, grocer’s or church and could really supplement the regular army in a meaningful way in case of invasion.
State minimum age and police background check and waiting period regulations are constitutionally ordained. Read: “well regulated”.