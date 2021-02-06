Nikita Khrushchev, a Soviet Union leader in the late 1950s and early 1960s, illustrated eight points towards socialism and communism.
1) Healthcare: Controlling both nationalized healthcare and the central government means you control the people.
2) Poverty: Increase poverty levels high as possible for easier control. The poor will not fight back if you are providing everything for them. Destroy cities and commerce grinds to a halt. COVID shutdowns and riots exactly!
3) Debt: Increase debt to unsustainable levels. That forces tax increases to service the debt, which produces more poverty, preventing recovery and further hampering commerce. COVID stimulus money exactly!
4) Gun control: Take away the right to bear arms and the people cannot defend themselves from Government. A federal police state and marshal law may result.
5) Welfare: Power over a sufficient population segment depends on Government controlling every aspect of people’s lives — food, housing, income, spending, childcare - making people fully dependent on the Government.
6) Education: Control what the people read and listen to, especially the children in the schools. This regulates expectations and inhibits independent thoughts and actions.
7) Religion: God must be removed from the government and schools. If not successfully done, it is impossible to achieve complete governmental control. The people must believe only The State knows what is best for the people.
8) Class warfare: Divide people into groups (wealthy vs. poor, identity politics, or race). Equality and equity divisions facilitate the perception people get different treatment, which may eliminate the average American, causing discontent. Wealth disparity makes taxing the wealthy easier through the poor demanding more.
This sounds much like the platform of one of the major U.S. political parties. Our freedoms, the Constitution, and civil rights are under attack. Will the American principles and values be eliminated?
Nikita Khrushchev’s words resonate in our politics today. Khrushchev said,
“Your children’s children will live under communism, You Americans are so gullible.
No, you won’t accept communism outright. But we will keep feeding you small doses of socialism until you will finally wake up and find you already have Communism. We will not have to fight you; We will so weaken your economy, until you will fall like overripe fruit into our hands… The democracy will cease to exist when you take away from those who are willing to work and give to those who would not.”