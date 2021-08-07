Small Towns: The essence of America.
Ladies and gentleman, for indeed that is all there is to give honorary mention to in this address; let me first begin by begging your indulgence with what shall no doubt inspire and yet also accomplish the task of offending the foolish, for only the foolish would take offense to what I am to say.
The small town of America is the very heart of this nation. Where the people share and respect the same history, tradition, appreciation of values; this is how it thrives, and where there is health in the smallest of towns, there is health in the heart of a nation. Yet look around, if you wish to see the state of this nation look hard into the vacant, staring face of this town. Once it was great, where the people shared and respected the same morality, its economy was thriving, its streets were clean, its people lived free and were prosperous. Now there is unrest, between the people who believe in the values and dignity that founded this nation, and those who find it more convenient to despise its former glory and beauty. It has become inconvenient to love this proud nation and to value freedom above conformity.
I watch as a town dies, not by the hand of an intruder, but by its own hand. It has dug its own grave under the guise of public health and safety, under the banner of progressive ideologies, and has jumped gleefully in, it has committed suicide and now we must think of a few pretty eulogies.
Forgive me if I don't get the black crepe out just yet, for there is still the chance to save it, buff and polish and make it shine with its former glory, paying homage to the tradition of America and the Western World.
Did this nation's heroes die in vain so we could sacrifice our freedoms, our lives to the alter of "health and safety," to cease living because we are scared of dying by the hand of an invisible enemy? It wears many faces yet always has the same end, to enslave man, under the guise of health we have become a most unhealthy nation. This nation will be made great when its small towns are made great; a land of the free, so long as it is a home of the brave.