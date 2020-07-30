I ask all of you to join me in filling in the box for Loren Culp as our next Governor. He was born in the USA He served this country in our military. As a U.S. Army Soldier, Mr. Culp earned his stripes using leadership skills to turn recruits into Soldiers in Drill Sergeant School. He was the Honor Graduate for his class of Combat Engineers and an Honor Graduate of the Non Commissioned Officers Academy for Leadership. He was a Sergeant in the world famous 101st Airborne Division and the 2nd Infantry Division. He has served as a narcotics Detective and is currently the Chief of Police in Republic.
Mr. Culp was the first Police Executive to take a stand against the gun restriction initiative I-1639.
If you have been fortunate enough to catch any of his discussion forms on TV with other candidates you will see he is not long winded and not constantly bragging about himself as I have seen Mr. Eyeman and Mr Freed do. He states his position and listens to others. He has leadership skills this state is sorely lacking.
At this time in America we need a leader in Olympia that has not spent time serving in layers and layers of Government.
We need a governor who understands and support the 3/4ths of Washington that West Side leaders totally ignore.
I see Culp signs all over the upper county, all over Chelan County and have heard many on the west side are looking to Mr. Culp for leadership. We sure don't want to split the vote up so bad we end up with two Democrats on the ticket in November and no Republican.
Please vote for Chief Culp, a man who will honor the Constitution including our first and second amendments, a man who will restore Law and Order to this state, a man who will fight the drug cartels that are destroying our youth, a Man who was born in America and has loved it enough to serve and protect for many years of his life.
A Vote for Loren Culp is a Vote for Law and Order, Peace and Prosperity, and a Vote for Eastern Washington which has been left out for many many years!!! Sit down now and fill out that ballot. We cannot win if we don't vote!!!