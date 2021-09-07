Letter: Anti-vaxers have been warned of the consequences Frank Schiffel Sep 7, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save To the Editor:So the loud mob of freedom loving anti-vaxers don't want to follow state health mandates. Sorry, you're being misled by Iranian, Russian and propaganda from one osteopath in Florida who makes millions off you gullible people. They love this division.You might as well look at how well Idaho is doing, its hospitals are teetering. Then there's also Yakima closer to home. I was trained by CDC and USARMID on how to deal with a chemical or biological attack even back under the first President Bush. Bluntly, the red states and counties failed the test. Look at the deaths, 600,000 and climbing. We have a vaccine now. How many of you have it? Then look at national statistics, 22% of cases are pediatrics. That's kids. Could be your kids. Your kids friends. And some are intubated and die alone. Or have long term COVID effects we are just figuring out.Wear the damn masks and get vaccinated. Stay home as much as possible. Yakima thought they were oh so smart. Now look at them, if the ER is overwhelmed and diverts cases, where do you go? Yakima, Seattle, Idaho, Oregon? One of my co-authors told me that the UMKC medical center had 109 requests for transfer from podunk hospitals in Missouri. And not every county in Missouri has a hospital. there were 109 requests. They accepted nine. Sit and think about that. Or watch “In the same breath” on HBO.Data and analysis have improved since I left the state health department. You can use credit cards or iPhones to track movement and where people went. We are in a global pandemic and a national health crisis.Start getting your information from an MPH, epidemiologist, infectious disease doctor or the CDC and USARMID. But go ahead with your local mandate. I'm retired. You were warned.Frank SchiffelEllensburg Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg Rodeo and Kittitas County Fair scheduleSept. 2 blotter: 'Worst nightmare'Kittitas School District will not police the mask mandateEllensburg celebrates return of Rodeo ParadeEllensburg school board seeks path to local controlSept. 1 blotter: Man attacked while mowingEllensburg district asked to defy mask mandate4-H endowment lamb brings $14,000 at Friday's annual market saleSept. 6 blotter: Black bear walks by The BrickCommunity remembers those who died from overdosing, and talk about what needs to change Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter