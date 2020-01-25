If CWU director? Dean? Of Student Services, Gregg Heinselman, truly believes it is OK for Central to disengage their support of APOYO, because Central is “not getting enough out of the arrangement to make it beneficial to the University,” then he is either misinformed, misquoted, or operating under the auspices of a CWU policy of which he (Heinselman) has no control.
As former volunteers with the local Kittitas County Food Bank, we know first-hand that CWU students utilize APOYO services and that many of them volunteer there as well.
Regardless, this is a travesty! It is short-sighted, ignorant, unkind and selfish.
President Philip Garrison and his wife Patricia are hard working, selfless people who began and have nurtured APOYO for decades while “dealing with the system.” They are our friends. Please join us in support of them, APOYO and all that APOYO represents.