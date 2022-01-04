Support Local Journalism


To the Editor:

A recent article (Help Thy Neighbor, Dec.11) described how our County Commissioners voted on a recent mental health proposal and gave them plenty of room to explain why. I'd like to thank Commissioner Cory Wright for explaining exactly how our government is supposed to work and following through. As he stated, we vote for elected officials to dig into the details, weigh the positives and negatives, and make decisions. I'd add that we also give them access to lots of resources and experts that the rest of us don't have (Googling something is not accessing experts). We even require them to hold lots of public meetings so they can get a feel for voter sentiment.

For a long time, we've been trending in the wrong direction. At all levels of government, our politicians increasingly see advantage in saying they care about something, but honestly don't try to make it happen. They specialize in acting like they're doing something, but avoid real decisions. (Example: complaining about the deficit and then voting to make it worse...) Many of our elected politicians try and avoid making decisions because decisions bring accountability. The common tricks are blaming the process, blaming the other party, or telling us that an initiative or proposition is somehow preferable to them making a decision.

Vote yes, or vote no, but please do not tell me you like a program but you don't want to exercise your responsibility to make a decision. Onto the next problem!

Sean Gross

Ellensburg

