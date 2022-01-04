Letter: Appreciate county commissioners fulfilling obligation as elected officials Sean Gross Jan 4, 2022 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save To the Editor:A recent article (Help Thy Neighbor, Dec.11) described how our County Commissioners voted on a recent mental health proposal and gave them plenty of room to explain why. I'd like to thank Commissioner Cory Wright for explaining exactly how our government is supposed to work and following through. As he stated, we vote for elected officials to dig into the details, weigh the positives and negatives, and make decisions. I'd add that we also give them access to lots of resources and experts that the rest of us don't have (Googling something is not accessing experts). We even require them to hold lots of public meetings so they can get a feel for voter sentiment.For a long time, we've been trending in the wrong direction. At all levels of government, our politicians increasingly see advantage in saying they care about something, but honestly don't try to make it happen. They specialize in acting like they're doing something, but avoid real decisions. (Example: complaining about the deficit and then voting to make it worse...) Many of our elected politicians try and avoid making decisions because decisions bring accountability. The common tricks are blaming the process, blaming the other party, or telling us that an initiative or proposition is somehow preferable to them making a decision. Vote yes, or vote no, but please do not tell me you like a program but you don't want to exercise your responsibility to make a decision. Onto the next problem!Sean GrossEllensburg Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesOne in Four Americans Plans a Mental Health New Year's Resolution for 2022TOP 10- No. 1- Fentanyl overdose deaths put community on edgeJan. 3 blotter: Ice skating on Naneum PondEllensburg and Cle Elum-Roslyn basketball boys, Bulldog girls rolling into new yearMarjory Helgeson has seen a lot of changes over the past centuryDec. 27 blotter: Elk harassmentCare Connect provides aid to people in quarantineDec. 29 blotterTOP 10 - No. 3 COVID-19 Outbreak and fallout at KSDCWU Police add Tesla patrol car to fleet Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter