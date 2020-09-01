With all the confusion going on with the school year starting and what school districts are and are not allowed to do, I want to take a moment to thank the Kittitas County Board of Commissioners for writing their letter of support last week to the school districts in Kittitas County. I especially want to thank Commissioner Laura Osiadacz for spearheading the letter and taking the initiative to reach out to the Kittitas School Board in support of their decision.
There is no easy answer on how to proceed and what model truly is best for our children and families in Kittitas County. However, leadership isn’t about taking the easy road and I believe that both KSD and the Commissioners have shown that they are willing and able to listen to their constituents and meet the needs that are being asked of them in regards to our children going back to school.
I look forward to continue to see the leadership and support of the BOCC and school districts as we continue into the fall and in these uncharted territories in these unprecedented times.
Thank you again County Commissioners and Kittitas School District Board members.