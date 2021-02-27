Appreciate having loss suffered by COVID recognized
Thank you to the Daily Record Editorial Board for their recent In Our View piece titled “We are people, not political statements”. As someone who has lost a person to COVID here in Kittitas County, it is comforting to finally be recognized.
I cannot tell you how many times, mostly on social media, but in person as well, that I have been told my husband’s death did not matter or is no big deal. The numbers were faked, he was going to die anyway, it’s all overblown, he didn’t die of COVID, it’s just the flu, only old people die, etc., etc. Those words cut like knives to those of us who have lost someone. These were not normal deaths. Not only were my husband and I separated for 4 months before, but I was not even allowed to be in the same room with him until he had passed away. There has been no funeral as our family and friend’s lives could not be risked. He died seven months ago.
Buck did not choose to die from this virus. He should not have died that day. He was not making a political statement to take your “freedom”. The fact this has been politicized drives me crazy. If it had not been for the statewide lockdown, the masking, the social distancing, my guess is that we would have lost thousands here in just our county. This is a highly contagious, invisible virus. Even those called “recovered” are still suffering. That descriptor should say “survived” instead.
Every day, those suffering losses from COVID are inundated by its awful journey throughout the world, we are reminded of our loss. It’s hard to get over a death when it is on the 24-hour news cycle and has been for over a year. My hope is that those who have repeated and spewed the conspiracy theories and lies will stop and measure their words. You could be me or one of the 28 other families in our county. You could be mourning the loss of your grandmother, grandfather, mother, father, son, daughter, husband, wife, uncle, aunt, cousin or friend. Instead of perpetuating the misinformation when talking with others, stop and think of your words. Are they true? Are they helpful? Are they kind? If not, please be quiet.