I wanted to publicly thank Gary Bye, pastor of New Life Church in Kittitas for faithfully leading the Kittitas Valley Ministerial Association this past year. Gary is a phenomenal leader and a gifted pastor.
Through his leadership of the KVMA, Gary encouraged positive unity amongst many of the churches and pastors in our county. I am so thankful for how you have served us well Gary and I pray that because of your leadership we would be able to grow even more in our unity and our in our heart to serve our valley in the year ahead. Thank you for setting the bar high for all of us. I pray that your ministry and impact in our community would grow even more.