Appreciate letter writer for correcting information
Thanks to Nancy Lillquist for correcting the errors in my letter May 22 in her response May 26 regarding the utility applications for state funds. I appreciate accuracy and am grateful she corrected the information.
As a citizen activist, I am not an expert in any energy, economic, or environmental aspects. As a friend of mine once said: “I’m only qualified to select what I’m having for breakfast each morning.” That about sums it up. My hope is to bring reasoned suggestions to local leadership.
We are fortunate to live in a democracy where public officials and meetings are made public. It is a resource for us all to understand what is going on. Truth must abide in such an open and free environment. We can all work to help solve problems.
I may not always agree with Nancy, but I am grateful for and appreciate her willingness to engage. She is just the kind of leadership we need. We face uncertainty in many aspects in this decade, and we need leadership willing to listen to new information and adjust strategy. We need leadership who graciously engages with citizens, and encourages meaningful dialogue. Nancy is that leader. She is willing to do all of this — acknowledge the uncertainty — and soldier on.
As we approach this decade, we can renew. Our utility can embrace the change coming and learn to capture grants from state and federal sources. The 2021 State Energy Strategy will help us do all of this.
Renewable energy will offer us stable energy pricing, energy independence, and resiliency in the face of uncertainty, in my view. We can double any investments we make with grant monies.
Thank you, Nancy and other letter writers, for the conversation.