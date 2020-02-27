A big thank you to the Kittitas Community for passing the $13.2 million bond for school facility upgrades, repair and safety improvements. Our students will benefit greatly now and for years to come because of your generosity and support.
The school board has already hired Rock Project Management (RPM), a construction management company, to manage the projects from start to finish. They will work closely with the school district to hire an architect company and a general contractor. RPM will be work closely with both companies to make sure the projects are completed the way the district wants.
Soon after the architect company is hired the design phase of the K-2 addition and the transportation/maintenance facility will begin. The community and staff will have an opportunity to provide input during this phase by attending meetings and participating on committees. Look for announcements on our school district webpage and Facebook page if you are wanting to take part in this design phase.
Once again, I want to thank the community and all who participated in promoting and passing the bond. It takes a team effort for projects to come together and be successful. I’m excited to be working in a community that has a team attitude.
Superintendent, Kittitas School District