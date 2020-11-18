Unless people are going to the doctor’s office to weigh their happy, healthy, fat babies, nobody really wants to see a physician. When you go to the doc, something is wrong. When one does have to see his doctor, you hope you will be dealing with the best.
It has been my personal experience that the care I have received from KVH Family Medicine and KVH Emergency is the best medical care I have ever received in my life. I would particularly like to single out my primary care doctor, John Merrill-Steskal and Physician Assistant Anna Parr. Their expertise, professionalism and honesty have given me confidence. Their bedside manners have given me comfort.
In an era when smaller community hospitals are feeling a financial burden and many are closing or being absorbed by huge, corporate medicine, it is comforting to know that KVH is there, just down the street. This small city hospital and those who work there are Ellensburg treasures.