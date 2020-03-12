To the Editor:

A "well done" to Kittitas Valley Healthcare for their creation of a stand-alone coronavirus Flu Clinic to serve county residents if needed. Let's hope and pray we do not. I applaud the leadership of KVH CEO Julie Petersen and her executive team for being proactive and creating this clinic. My sister-in-law, who lives in Seattle, has no comparable resource in her community.

It's impressive that we do. A special thank you to the KVH staff who volunteered to be assigned to the flu clinic. You are literally risking your own well being in order to take care of county residents. The entire community owes a debt of gratitude to KVH management and staff for creating and operating this clinic. Thank you all.

Gayl Curtiss

Ellensburg

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.