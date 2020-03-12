A "well done" to Kittitas Valley Healthcare for their creation of a stand-alone coronavirus Flu Clinic to serve county residents if needed. Let's hope and pray we do not. I applaud the leadership of KVH CEO Julie Petersen and her executive team for being proactive and creating this clinic. My sister-in-law, who lives in Seattle, has no comparable resource in her community.
It's impressive that we do. A special thank you to the KVH staff who volunteered to be assigned to the flu clinic. You are literally risking your own well being in order to take care of county residents. The entire community owes a debt of gratitude to KVH management and staff for creating and operating this clinic. Thank you all.