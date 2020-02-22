I am encouraged and overwhelmed with the volume of support I have received since the December announcement of my intent to run for Kittitas County Sheriff. I would like to extend my gratitude to Gene Dana for his years of service as Sheriff of Kittitas County. I would also like to thank him, other local law enforcement personnel and many other members of this county for suggesting and encouraging me to run for the position of Sheriff.
I look forward to sharing my experiences, my ideas for voter support and the skill sets from the 24 plus years spent working for the Washington State Patrol including my current position as Sergeant in one of the two Ellensburg Detachments. I will bring with me a high level of professionalism, integrity and leadership experience into the Sheriff’s Department.
Many county residents have expressed the need and their confidence in me to bring transparency and increased accountability to the sheriff’s office. I appreciate and recognize the importance of everyone’s voice in the upcoming election.