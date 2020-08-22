This is a letter of thanks to all of the staff working for our partners in long-term care facilities in Ellensburg, namely, Prestige Post Acute & Rehabilitation Center, Pacifica Senior Living, Meadows Place, and Prestige at Hearthstone.
On July 8th of this year, Kittitas County had its first COVID-19 case in a long-term care facility. By July 14, 3 buildings were affected. This was never a question of “if” it would happen, but “when,” it would happen. The Incident Management Team (IMT) has been preparing for such an event since March. The IMT includes our partners at the Public Health Department, Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office, Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue, Upper County Medic 1, Central Washington University, and each of the long-term care facilities in the county. Early on, the IMT conducted a table-top exercise to coordinate the emergency plans of each partner. Kittitas County worked to avoid the course that first hit hard in Kirkland, and then, with devastating mortality, tragically repeated across the country.
Since the beginning of the outbreak, every resident, staff member, and care provider in our local long-term care facilities has been tested weekly. The last 2 rounds of testing have yielded no new positives. It has been 3 weeks since we saw a new case in any of these facilities. This is nothing short of heroic.
Our hearts go out to those who have lost a treasured family member. We also ache for those long-term care professionals who have cared for those individuals on a daily basis, often for long hours, and sometimes for years. We honor their grief as well.
This could have been so much worse. The quick and exceptional response to the outbreak is due to the professionalism, the dedication, and the attention to detail of the nurses, housekeepers, aids, dietary workers, and leaders at Prestige Post Acute & Rehabilitation, Pacifica Senior Living, Meadows Place, and Prestige at Hearthstone. On behalf of the staff and patients of Kittitas Valley Healthcare, I want to thank you for your consistent and tireless work that you provide. You have protected your patients, your staff, your colleagues, and your community over these challenging weeks. Heroes really do work at the Ellensburg long-term care facilities. We gratefully commend you!
president, Kittitas County Public Hospital District #1 Board of Commissioners