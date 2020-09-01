Re: Aug. 25 Maureen McKinney & Aug 29 Beverley Vifian.
I visited Buck (Ron) McKinney during his stay at Prestige Rehab Center, during which time PRC was paid more than $8,000 per month for his care. He was one of four friends I visited before C-19; and while not all of them were as miserable as he, they had similar complaints and similar praise. My husband and I agree with every observation made by Buck’s wife, Maureen, and marvel at her lack of hyperbole — given her and Buck’s circumstance and the plight of health care in the U.S. Kudos to Ms. Vifian’s support as well.
In addition to friends who are patients, there are also friends who are on-staff: direct caregivers and administrators. As Maureen stated, they are caring people, with souls, who work hard, don’t get paid enough and don’t receive the honor they deserve. It truly is a “calling”.
So that leaves The System. And that means it’s us! How many rehab centers have you visited. … How many of your friends/acquaintances have you visited, in same. … Or did they just “drop off the face of the earth” during that awkward (for you) time …
We’re all gonna die. If we’re lucky our deaths will be quick, and if we remain ignorant (as many of us are about health care in this country) we’ll never have to know what horrors we missed … and how others less fortunate than we, are suffering. …
You do have a soul! Use it! Vote, Speak up, Educate yourself.