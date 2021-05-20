I attended Kittitas County Republican Party meeting on May 13th where our Kittitas County Public Health Officer, Dr. Mark Larson came and spoke about the County’s efforts to fight COVID and what the way forward looks like in regards to masks and vaccines.
During his presentation, Dr. Larson’s sincere commitment to the community was evident and I was impressed not only by the information he presented, but also by the easy-going and approachable manner in which he did so. Dr. Larson made a strong case for clear eyed science and facts, while encouraging more community members to get vaccinated.
He also spoke to the importance of a wholistic approach to community health which considers the impact of the pandemic on mental and financial well-being as well as physical health. It’s unfortunate that seemingly everything having to do with COVID has been politicized over this past year by partisans on both the right and left looking for perceived short-term gains.
What could have been a national crisis that unified us against a common threat originating from the incompetence and negligence of our number one geopolitical enemy (the Chinese Communist Party,) became a national embarrassment and tragedy.
Dr. Larson’s visit to the local Republican Party and the respect and dialogue he was shown by our members exemplifies a different approach that we all should have taken from the very beginning. Better late than never.