I enjoyed the March 24 Outdoors page. The photo from Hawk Mountain Sanctuary caught my eye, having worked on that same South Lookout on Saturdays mornings for 14 years as a volunteer before I moved here.
The page layout is ironic when you consider that photo placed over the "Idaho War On Cats" article. The beautiful land you see was once a mecca for hunters killing eagles, hawks and anything that flew over those rocks. Vera Edge, a cousin to Charles Dickens, bought the land, forced the hunters off and created a sanctuary and setting for environmental studies, such as Rachel Carson's "Silent Spring" that draws over 60,000 visitors and scientists a year.
It is also worth noting that large tracts of the 2,600 acres it sits on were bought with help from The Nature Conservancy.
Around 2014, The Record reported that Kittitas County was offered grants by The Conservancy but County Commissioners lost the cash because they could not be bothered to fill out the paperwork.
I feel it was a mistake worth reminding them of.