Kudos to the Daily Record, and staff writer Rodney Harwood for the front-page article, “A Way of Life … Diversity is what makes life interesting to Jerrol’s owner Rolf Williams.”
How refreshing, in this day of violent acts toward our fellow citizens, to read about a man like Rolf Williams. He clearly recognizes our sameness rather than our differences. Mr. Williams is accurate to raise the fact that America is made up of indigenous people as well as descendants of non-immigrants who were forcefully brought to the eastern shores on slave ships. Williams’ insight regarding equity and diversity is hopeful and especially needed during these turbulent times in our nation.
No community is spared from acts of violence, indecency, and hate. We would be better off to all endorse the city council’s decision to hold hearings in support of an Inclusion, Diversity and Equity Commission (IDE). Like our Downtown Association that promotes business, the Arts Commission that supports the visual and performing arts, an IDE would go a long way toward promoting understanding, empathy and demonstrating similarity between our friends and neighbors of assorted ethnic and religious backgrounds and varying sexual identities.