To the Editor:I'm writing this letter in response to a couple letters that appeared in the Daily Record in the past week..First, to Marte Fallshore Censorship? That's what happens in China and Russia. A letter to the editor is usually a personal opinion on a subject. Although you may agree or disagree with my letters, they are my letters and I still have the right to freedom of speech and an opinion right or wrong. The Daily Record is free to write op-eds and none of us get to censor their writings. Facebook supports the Taliban as does Twitter but they tend to censor some American views.Are you liking that? Communist China does this to their people all the time. Now to Julie Ray, you're comparing New Zealand to America. New Zealand is an Island. In fact it has seven plus islands within its name. The size of Colorado all total,with 5 million people. America has 330 million people and is bordered by two other countries.. We have 150 International Airports to control New Zealand five. Think about that and why they have a lower death toll Julie and yes I do except Trump's responsibility on COVID and the 400,000 dead. After all he was our POTUS and his job was to protect America. he started with zero knowledge and produced a vaccine quickly. Biden has that job now. He also has 3 vaccines but he is responsible for 253,000 deaths as of today.Trump owned it for 11 months Biden is less than 8 months in where will it end on his watch? Biden has opened our borders to anyone and everyone. You and I are going to pay the way for these people. Good, bad or ugly we support them now. An anchor baby guarantees them welfare day one.I suspect you won't believe that but tell me how you send a newborn American citizen out of the country? Biden has lost what little respect he had with his shenanigans in Afghanistan. We all wanted the war to end but a 10 year old could have realized you need to get the people out and take your toys with you..Yet you support this man next would be Kamala. For qualifications you chose skin color and sex.. You call it building back better right? Can your child meet those requirements? The new gold standard for America? Good Luck!Pat FischerEllensburg 