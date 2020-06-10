When it mattered most ... myself, my family and this county felt alone, afraid, frustrated and left without answers.
Many of us did not know where to turn for help when our pleas went unanswered by those elected to answer them. Days, weeks, months of unanswered pleas, empty promises, announcements and “paperwork.” No action. Who do you go to or what do you do when those elected to be your voice, your fight, your leader choose not to and stand idle while you, your family, your livelihood suffer?
Most of us did not know and therefore would have been lost without Jessica Karraker.
Jessica gave this county a voice, Jessica gave this county answers, and Jessica gave us a path to take back our lives. A respectable commissioner is someone who will selflessly fight for the people of this county whether it goes against the political narrative or not ... even when they have nothing to gain and everything to lose. A worthy commissioner is someone who will put the weight of this counties cries on their shoulders and lead the way for us ... not themselves.
An honest commissioner is someone who fights for right vs. wrong and not political agendas. That is Jessica Karraker. She is for the people. She has my vote!