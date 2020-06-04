Ask yourself what you are willing to do
You have no doubt read or heard the quote: ”Justice will not be served until those who are unaffected are as outraged as those who are.” Well, to my unaffected friends and readers, are you there yet? Any stirrings of outrage? If not, I wonder what it would take?
The events of the past week have been horrific. The very unnecessary killing of George Floyd was the trigger point for subsequent rage and riots. America has not seen such public rage since the late 1960s. The violence, destruction, and further deaths have been rightly condemned. But condemning the protesters and only focusing on who is to blame for the destruction deflects attention from the fact there are real issues underlying the protest.
Racism in police forces is a reality in many cities, income inequity is real and has only gotten worse, the vast disruptions and deaths from the pandemic, court and justice reform, trade wars, economic crises, the list is long and complex.
We need national leadership that will work to identify and tackle the many major issues facing us. We need hope that these problems will be addressed and that our society will improve. We need to stop our slide into further divisions, and we need to work on unity. Where will we find that hope and leadership? I do not believe it is with our current president. I don’t believe it is currently happening at the national level.
There may not be a perfect candidate for leading our country, but I do know that we must change our national leadership.
Second, let’s be more personal. I am not a person inclined toward outrage. However, I personally want to get more involved in improving things and moving toward unity. Hence this message. What about you, my reader? Will you commit to working toward unity and not increased division? Will you look for similarities between you and people you would typically not associate with? Will you work to develop more empathy and compassion for those whom you may not like? Will you work toward peace and not conflict? Will you admit that you don’t know everything and seek more information including from those that you do not agree with?
None of this will be particularly easy, but if more of us start doing something for unity and true problem solving, we could turn this thing around. Do the right thing.