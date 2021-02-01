The recent progression of several counties west of the Cascades to phase 2 in Governor Inslee’s reopening plan needs addressing. How long are we going to accept these declarations of emergency and czar-like policies from the governor?
How can it be possible there is not a legal process in place to balance the power of a governor in a situation such as this? Why are more people not standing up against this? For a year now we have been subjected to the supreme authority of a single man, Gov. Jay Inslee. Does anyone not see the danger in this? For someone who so often claims to be a man of science, such as with regards to his climate and environmental policy, is it not obvious that his decisions regarding COVID-19 shutdowns are 100% not based in science?
There in fact is evidence to suggest government lockdowns do little to halt the spread of the virus at all. The wishy-washy, back and forth requirements to meet four nearly unattainable standards now somehow magically changes to just three of the four standards. Conveniently, the blue counties on the west side of the state are meeting these standards. Evidently, Inslee’s decisions are based on “conversations with public health leaders” as King 5 News reported. Come on folks … this is the same guy that shut down fishing due to concerns of the virus spreading. Fishing. And we’re supposed to trust and respect this man as our elected leader?
The real reason I am writing this is to call on our elected officials. If you are a mayor, city council member, county commissioner, or state legislator, the time to show us you know how to lead others is right now. Step up to the plate, please. We need you, and we voted you in office for times such as these. Your constituents need answers, businesses need opened, and with the right leadership this can safely happen.
Right now. Letters to Olympia don’t cut the mustard. This governor needs to be held accountable. Make the tough decisions that need to be made and show us you know how to lead. The state cannot shut down, fine, or otherwise harm an entire county that is unified and safely re-opened within the COVID world we now have come to live in.