My name is Isabella Salle and I am an ambassador for the Borgen Project an advocacy organization that is working with addressing the bill to promote democratic ideals and governance, which is essential to U.S. foreign policy goals.
The Borgen Project has made it so easy to use your voice to advocate for these issues and support bills like the Girls’ Leadership, Engagement, Agency and Development Act. Globally, about 132,000,000 adolescent girls between the ages of 6 and 17 are not enrolled in school. Promoting a pathway for girls to political leaderships will decrease the likelihood of child marriages, violence against women and promote the creation and maintenance of democratic societies.
In fact, for each year of continued secondary education, the likelihood of marrying before the age of 18 among adolescent girls will decrease by 5%. The Girls LEAD Act will establish an implementation plan to identify and address barriers to girls’ and women’s civil engagement and political participation in all U.S. foreign assistance initiatives.
The bill will work to promote girl-led and girl-focused civil society organization through funding and technical assistance. These initiatives will integrate metrics, benchmarks and monitoring capabilities to ensure accountability and effectiveness. We are aiming to have this bill become a law by the end of the year, and to do so we mobilize people to email their Congressional leaders in support of this bill.
Here is a template that we made:
It takes 30 seconds to email and it only takes 7-10 people in each district to reach out for leaders to support the bill.