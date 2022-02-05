Hello neighbors. It is my hope that you will join me in supporting the Kittitas School District Replacement Levy for 2022. You have a choice, and I respect your decision regardless whether you approve or reject.
Perhaps you will consider the following information I have cultured while living in the district for 19 years, graduated 2 children, with one more currently in the 8thg rade.I hate taxes of all forms. I do not believe the government consistently spends our money wisely, for the greater good, nor habitually with the purpose it was originally designed. I don’t make a habit of complaining about government accountability as it takes actions, not words to make changes.
I have been a council member and mayor in Kittitas, and involvement is the best course of action to make changes. Fortunately, this levy is going to KDS403 and not the government! This levy will be a replacement, not a new levy.
The Kittitas School District has shown they can manage their obligation to utilize our tax dollars judiciously to provide the best education, facilities, materials, and teachers to our children.If I thought to the contrary, I wouldn’t hesitate letting you know.Unfortunately for communities like ours (lower enrollment that fluctuates regularly, lower income households, decreased tax base, and fewer programs offered to students) need to support children’s educations. The state of Washington funding for our school only covers basic education. I want my, your, and all other children to receive better than “basic” (whatever that means) education.
The Kittitas School District is trying to bridge the gap between what the State provides and the opportunities, materials, hardware, nurse, field trips, support staff, transportation, and maintenance that OUR children deserve and need. Fortunately, the school is not government and they have been, and will be continuing to utilize these funds appropriately and consistently! Please vote to approve the Levy supporting our school facilities, resources, and kids.