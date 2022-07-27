To the Editor:
I have known Jerry Pettit since the fall of 2013 when my wife and I started square dance lessons. Since that time we have become close friends.
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 105 to 115 in the lower elevations, and 90 to 105 in the mountains. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast Washington and central, north central and northeast Oregon. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
To the Editor:
I have known Jerry Pettit since the fall of 2013 when my wife and I started square dance lessons. Since that time we have become close friends.
Barb and Jerry are “hometown” people who have raised their family in this area. They have given nearly 40 years of their lives and time devoted to 4-H and the children who have passed through their club. The values these children learned blessed their lives and our community.
Jerry Pettit is the county Auditor. He is accessible at nearly any time. His staff is extremely well trained in all areas the Auditor is responsible for. He gives them the authority to act on behalf of the Auditor’s Office to provide the utmost assistance to anyone. His office oversees voter issues and elections with integrity and diligence. The Auditor’s office has received numerous awards from both the state of Washington and veteran’s groups.
Jerry Pettit is running for re-election. Think of the man you know. He reflects the values that each of us hold and think of how well he has served you, Kittitas County and the state of Washington.
Manord Rucker
Cle Elum
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.