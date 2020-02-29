After reading several letters from the same old manipulating enviro nazis who seem to have a agenda that goes far beyond their loony and negative claims, I had to ask a few questions. Why are these people continuously preying on young people to spread their hate filled and misguided message?
I personally think it’s not only wrong, its disturbing that these kind of people pollute the minds of vulnerable young people who have no real understanding of what this issue of climate change really is, these people whom prey on our youth in order to push their radical agenda need to be called out for what they really are, these people behind this nonsense are angry bitter souls who seem to want to demoralize our youth and create hopeless and depressing scenarios for our country.
Specifically, although I don’t believe there are a large amount of these people in our society, I do believe many of them are entrenched in schools, universities and media outlets all across our country, the sad and pathetic tactics they use to manipulate our youth is very very concerning. Setting all the facts aside, Setting the many myths aside on this subject, the total agenda and focus now for the enviro loons seems to be on children and young people, they are creating a fictional and delusional environment for them and need to be called out for what they really are, — hypocrits, bad influences, and drama seekers.
Parents and adults need to take notice, these people are in your community, in your school, and they are preying on your kids, your nephews, your nieces, and your grandchildren, these people taking part in these asinine tactics on our youth have a agenda folks, and it’s not to save our planet, their goal is to destroy our way of life and lead our children into a world of chaos and confusion.
I think it’s time for the Daily Record and other newspapers to stop giving these same people a platform to manipulate our youth and other vulnerable people who may not take the time to juggle the facts and the endless propaganda. The proof is in your archives Daily Record, go back and look who these individuals are who consistently are trying to create havoc with tall tales of the end of the world. stop confusing our young people!