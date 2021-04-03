Banning personal vehicles more doable than banning guns
OK … Enough is enough! The carnage must stop. Thousands are dying needlessly every year and we can bring it to a screeching halt with a buyback program and strict limitations of ownership.
The old excuses about “rights,” and “self-preservation” is ringing more hollow every day as we read about single deaths and now about mass events. They try to justify capacities not only of five or six, but even up to or exceeding 16. These are the same people who insist they have passed background checks, taken training and passed safety tests, and have never been guilty of misuse.
If these so-called “law abiding citizens” would think of others more than themselves and their “rights,” the world would be a much safer place. About the buyback program: fair market value can be accommodated, and each owner fully compensated. We cannot make exceptions for those who have collections of “vintage, or antiques,” because they can still be used.
Law enforcement and other government agents and agencies will retain ownership for the public’s safety and benefit. This has been the successful pattern in many modern societies and countries, and their mortality rates are far less than the U.S. Some may argue that urban areas have higher death rates due to population density, and that rural areas have a well-established track record of safety and tradition. However, the principle of fairness dictates that all comply and that the safety of everyone overrides individual rights.
In light of these considerations, I modestly propose that the ownership of personal vehicles be rescinded. No more pile-ups, road rage, multiple deaths, misuse by inexperienced and ill trained juveniles, and pollution of the planet. Mass transit can be developed, even for rural areas. This is workable, because there is no constitutional right which will be infringed when automobile ownership is severely curtailed. Death rates will plummet, people will be able to meet, chat, and know their fellow citizens while riding safe and reliable transit vehicles.
On another note, the prohibition of gun ownership, another public safety concern, will take more time. The rights of firearm ownership, protected by the Constitution, will require a Constitutional amendment. However, we can assume that universal mass transit will inculcate in citizens a more compliant mindset, making the passage of such an amendment doable. I humbly offer this proposal with the common good in mind and have nothing to gain personally.