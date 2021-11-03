Letter: Barbara Robles has not been honest with the voters Jessica Karraker Nov 3, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save To the Editor:I will never be okay watching people in our community be blatantly lied to or misled by an elected official or candidate.Thursday, October 28th, 2021, I found out that Ms. Robles had taken a job with Ferndale School District in Whatcom County as their new Director of Equity and Inclusion. Ms. Robles refused to answer the question: Where will your residence be while you work for the Ferndale School District? Friday, October 29th, 2021, I began doing some research which led me to two facts. The first was that I was able to verify with a local management company that Ms. Robles no longer resides in the apartment that is currently listed as her place of residence with the auditors office and secondly was that I was able to look at the Whatcom County Assessor & Treasures website to confirm that Ms. Robles and her fiancé purchased a house on August 11th, 2021 in Ferndale, WA.This was enough for me to file a “Voter Registration Challenge” with the Kittitas County Auditor. Filing this challenge matters because the City of Ellensburg Attorney implied that we had to be able to prove that Ms. Robles no longer resides where she is registered to vote, making her legally ineligible to be a city council member if her residence is no longer in the City of Ellensburg. If elected and found to no longer reside in Ellensburg, the City Council would remove her from her position and appoint someone in her place. You, the voter, would have no say in who they appoint to a full-term position. Ms. Robles had planned on taking the job with Ferndale School District since June 2021, which gave her plenty of time to be honest in her intentions and withdraw from the race. Yet, she has chosen to deceive us, which leads a lot of us to ask why? The question we are now asking: Was it her intention to get elected, step down, and let the City Council appoint her successor, and if so, who was involved in this plan?What has transpired doesn’t end November 2nd. I have filed public disclosure requests with the City of Ellensburg and Ferndale School District in search of the truth. If any of our elected officials were complacent in this process, they will be held accountable for their deceitful actions that directly affect our community. Stay tuned.Jessica KarrakerEllensburg Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. 