To the Editor:

I am supporting Barbara Robles for Ellensburg City Council because of her proven leadership in our community, and her intelligent, caring and passionate approach towards helping others.

I have had the good fortune of working with her on educational outreach here in Ellensburg. She has shown local leadership in helping the most important assets in our community-students and youth. They are our future and need strong leadership and good role models, like Barbara, to succeed in life. She is a doer and problem solver and has shown this in the local ,community. I know she will show the same great stewardship as a City Council member that she has shown in her work with our educational system.

Barbara is a team player with a tremendous work ethic and collaborative ethos. Proven leadership experience in our community counts, and I am sure she will make an excellent addition to our City Council as we move through this pandemic and plan the future of this great community.

Chuck Reasons

Ellensburg

