To the Editor:Those running the show when the show is failing right now, seem to be mostly white people and in our county they seem to have long term residency and/or land connections. Nothing wrong with that except they seem locked into harmful practices that will destroy the resilience of our communities in this county and our neighboring counties/states should things fall apart as they have this year during the pandemic, or lord forbid, get worse.Nationwide, durum wheat production is down a whopping 47% from 2020 production rates. In our county, we are selling off seasonal wetlands to home developers with no thought to how that might impact our city wells when the seepage they depend on is no longer there, much less the impacts to wildlife, or surrounding neighbors. Water utilities reliant on wells in Clallam, Benton, Whatcom and Pierce counties each reported failing wells or those at risk this year. The year 2021 has given us a glimpse of the future though media keep telling us it was out of the normal loop of weather and most likely will not repeat itself year after year. I call BS. It dang well might repeat itself year after year just like some of our crops reporting losses year over year.Our city and county needs to be prepared by electing the best and most intelligent people who understand our existential threat and are willing to do something about it. We need community resilience and that should include regeneration of the soils surrounding our communities by farmers who care about their communities and the impact of their farming methods to our water, air and soils as well as the nutrition in the food grown on the too little land that is used in this county for feeding humans. If you want resiliency for and into the future, for your city, and surrounding community you need a champion. Barbara Robles is that champion. She knows how to speak truth to power and can back it up with research. She's a smart, savvy woman with a high degree of intelligence, a great deal of courage, and a big heart to balance it all.For information about Regenerative Agriculture see a series of films, available online for free called Carbon Cowboys about ranchers and growers no different from those in Kittitas County, except they've found a way to treat their soils with respect and are deeply rewarded for it.Paula McMinnEllensburg 