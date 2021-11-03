Support Local Journalism


To the Editor:

I am dismayed but not altogether surprised at the news re Barbara Robles. Ms. Robles came to our attention as a worthy candidate for City Council position #3, but subsequently has repeatedly disappointed us.

Twice, she failed to appear at support rallies hosted in her (and others) behalf; she did not deliver signage in a timely manner, and in general has been inconsistent in her performance of reasonable campaign responsibilities — due to (her stated) “chronic health” problems.

If Ms. Robles is elected, I and my wife will assist those who seek to have her vacated.

Thank you, Mike Gallagher for your prominent and shocking, though belated, news item.

Kudos to Jessica Karraker for her persistence.

Phil Mattocks

Ellensburg

