I am writing to endorse Bart Olson for Sheriff. My husband and I have known Bart for over a decade, both in his official capacity as a State Trooper, and as a friend and parent of a daughter who also shares a love of horses.
Despite his busy career, Bart has always been tirelessly committed to volunteer service and support for youth and community events. Bart is a man of integrity and honesty who is dedicated to his family and Kittitas County. He brings with him years of experience on the front lines and in a leadership position.
Bart offers a fresh set of eyes and the experience needed in these extraordinary times. We are a gateway community to our public lands, and we are blessed to have so many recreational opportunities in our backyards. Yet we have been discovered!
With changing demographics, increased development pressure, and increased use on our public lands, greater strains are put on our roads and EMS infrastructure.
In addition, national issues of community policing, social justice, and gun safety are just a few of the key issues our next leader must face with courage and leadership.
Bart is committed to preserving our quality of life, the safety for our citizens and officers, and brings a unique set of skills to the table.
Changing times begs new leadership. I encourage you to vote for Bart Olson!